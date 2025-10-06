Defending champion Sinner retires from Shanghai Masters with leg injury

DEFENDING champion Jannik Sinner retired from the Shanghai Masters on Sunday after suffering a leg injury during his third-round match against Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands.

The world number two began experiencing issues in the fourth game of the third set and attempted to continue playing despite the discomfort.

Sinner ultimately abandoned the match when trailing 6-7 (3/7), 7-5, 3-2 against his Dutch opponent.

The first set was evenly matched before the four-time Grand Slam winner dominated the tiebreak with two aces to secure an early advantage.

Tension escalated in the second set as Griekspoor successfully defended three break points during the second game.

Griekspoor broke Sinner’s serve in the 11th game with a powerful backhand shot, extending the match past midnight.

Sinner ended the fourth game of the third set crouched over in visible pain and limping around the court.

His condition deteriorated during the fifth game where he repeatedly hit the ball into the net, giving Griekspoor an easy break.

The Italian player required assistance to reach his chair after the fifth game before officially retiring from the match. – AFP