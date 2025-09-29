Global Sumud Flotilla to enter yellow zone tonight, Malaysians safe

SEPANG: The Global Sumud Flotilla mission ships will enter the yellow zone at 9.18pm tonight and are expected to enter the red zone this Thursday.

Sumud Nusantara Command Centre director-general Datuk Dr Sani Araby Abdul Alim confirmed all Malaysian delegates participating in the GSF remain in good health and condition.

He stated that six Malaysians aboard the ship Johnny M, which experienced a leak and technical failure, are safe and have been transferred to another vessel.

Sani Araby emphasised that the mission currently positions itself approximately 366 nautical miles from the Gaza coast with no recent drone activity reports.

He also confirmed Johnny M’s inability to continue its voyage reduces the GSF mission fleet to 46 ships.

The MAPIM CEO strongly denied circulating reports about a Malaysian delegation ship catching fire while urging parties to avoid spreading false news.

SNCC reiterated its position as the authentic information source regarding mission developments to prevent Zionist propaganda narratives.

Sani Araby confirmed no information indicates Italian and Spanish frigates will withdraw their accompaniment upon entering the yellow zone.

He clarified these naval vessels remain in international waterways where they continue their monitoring activities.

Thirty-four Malaysians participate in the GSF mission currently navigating international waters near Greece.

These activists form part of a larger contingent representing 45 countries sailing to break the Gaza siege.

The mission has persevered through various obstacles and threats including potential drone attacks during its voyage.

Malaysia became the first nation to officially recognise the mission through Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s support.

The GSF Mediterranean voyage transports food supplies and medicine while delivering peace messages.

Their mission demands war cessation, famine crisis resolution, and humanitarian corridor establishment to Gaza. – Bernama