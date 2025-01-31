KOTA BHARU: The Southeast Brigade of the General Operations Force (GOF) successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle cigarettes worth over RM100,000 in the Kampung Manjor, Laloh, in Kuala Krai, last Wednesday.

Its commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the seizure was made by the 8th Battalion team at approximately 8.30 am during the Op Taring Alpha.

Upon inspection, authorities discovered 46,000 sticks of white cigarettes and 10,000 sticks of kretek cigarettes, which were believed to be intended for sale in the local market.

“The estimated total value of the seized goods is RM107,122.40. The suspect, a 41-year-old local woman, has been arrested to assist in the investigation.

“The case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(e) of the Customs Act 1967, and the seized items have been handed over to the Kuala Krai district police headquarters for further action,” he said in a statement today.