BATU GAJAH: The General Operations Force (GOF) Northern Brigade has arrested five Myanmar nationals at a factory in the Lahat Industrial Area near here, believed to be involved in unlicensed electronic waste (e-waste) recycling activities, with the total value of the seizure estimated at RM111.4 million.

Ulu Kinta GOF Northern Brigade commander SAC Shahrum Hashim said all five Myanmar nationals, including a woman aged between 25 and 45, were arrested during an operation conducted over a five-hour period, starting at 7 pm yesterday.

“Intelligence revealed that the factory had been processing e-waste, plastics, metals, and aluminium for approximately a year. Inspections confirmed that the facility was operating without any approval from the Department of Environment,” he said.

“We are still in the process of gathering more information regarding the owner of the factory,” he said at a press conference held today.

Shahrum added that inspections also revealed the factory had employed foreign workers without valid documentation.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, as well as Sections 34A and 34B of the Environmental Quality Act 1974.