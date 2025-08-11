Six injured as factory bus crashes on hilly bend in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: A factory bus skidded on a hilly bend in Jalan Paya Terubong, Air Itam, injuring six workers and leaving 29 others shaken.

The Penang Fire and Rescue Department received an emergency call at 7.24 am.

Assistant Director of Operations John Sagun Francis confirmed the accident involved a factory bus carrying workers.

He stated that 30 passengers, including the driver, were onboard, with six sustaining minor injuries.

Rescue teams from the Paya Terubong Fire and Rescue Station responded swiftly to the scene.

Operations utilised a Fire Rescue Tender and Emergency Medical Rescue Services unit.

The injured received initial treatment before being transported to hospital for further examination.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash. - Bernama