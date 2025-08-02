GOF foils attempt to smuggle blackwood bonsai trees

KOTA BHARU: The General Operations Force (GOF) foiled an attempt to smuggle 80 Blackwood Bonsai trees along Jalan Kasban in front of Pos Pok Teh Kana, Rantau Panjang, during Op Taring Wawasan on Thursday.

GOF Southeast Brigade Commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the GOF Battalion 8 team made the seizure between 1 pm and 2 pm after noticing two separate lorries being driven suspiciously.

An inspection revealed 80 exotic (Ebony) Blackwood Bonsai trees, suspected to have been smuggled from Thailand and potentially carrying pests and diseases.

“The two lorry drivers, local men aged 54 and 59, were believed to be transporting the trees to the local market and were subsequently arrested.

“The total value of the seized items, including the lorries, is estimated at RM2.3 million. The case is being investigated under Section 5 of the Plant Quarantine Act 1976 (Act 167),” he said in a statement today.

The suspects and seized items were taken to Jeram Perdah police station for further action.