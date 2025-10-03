Police probe viral reckless driving incident in Genting

KUANTAN: Police are investigating a viral video involving a group of vehicle owners allegedly driving dangerously in Genting Highlands.

Bentong police chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar said police received an eight-minute 23-second video clip via Facebook Messenger yesterday, showing a group of vehicle owners driving recklessly on a Genting Highlands road bend.

“The police have opened an investigation paper, and the case is being investigated under Section 42 of the Road Transport Act (RTA) 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving,” he said in a statement today.

He urged anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward and assist with the investigation while reminding the public that strict action will be taken against those committing such offences.

“Police will conduct integrated operations in the area, especially on weekends and public holidays, as we have received reports and complaints that the location is frequently used by vehicle owners for gatherings and activities that disrupt public order and road users,” he added.