PUTRAJAYA: Perikatan Nasional (PN) has never submitted a counterproposal to the government regarding the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on allocations for opposition Members of Parliament (MPs), said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah, who also heads the Government Consultative Council Committee, said PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s claim that the MoU’s terms were unusually strict was only known through media reports.

“So far, I have not received any counterproposal. We have already presented the MoU, its terms and even shared it with the media, so the public is aware of its content.

“If they disagree, they can submit a counterproposal. Instead, they outright rejected it, saying it is too strict,“ he told the media after the Ihya Ramadan programme here today, which was also attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin claimed that PN had valid reasons for rejecting the conditions set by the government regarding allocations for opposition MPs.

He alleged that the conditions in the MoU were unusually strict, as if the opposition had to concede everything to the government.

Fadillah said that, so far, the only response the government has received regarding the MoU came from Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

He said discussions could only be held with the opposition if they provide feedback.

Earlier today, Anwar emphasised that the government remains open to discussions with the opposition regarding allocations for opposition MPs.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said any arising issues could be raised through meetings, and the draft MoU on allocations for opposition MPs could be amended if necessary.