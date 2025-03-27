GOF foils attempt to smuggle over 20,000kg of white rice in Kelantan

KOTA BHARU: The Southeast Brigade of the General Operations Force (GOF) thwarted an attempt to smuggle over 20,000 kilogrammes of white rice, estimated to be worth RM451,000, at a plantation in Kampung Jakar, Bukit Bunga, Tanah Merah, yesterday.

Southeast Brigade GOF Commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the seizure was made during Op Taring Bravo at around 6 am when its team intercepted a trailer suspected of smuggling the white rice.

“An inspection found approximately 20,240 kg of white rice inside the trailer, believed to have been smuggled in through an illegal route. The driver, a 36-year-old local man, was also arrested.

“The case is being investigated under Section 20 of the National Padi and Rice Regulatory Act 1994, while the suspect and the seized goods have been handed over to the Kelantan padi and rice regulatory agency for further action,“ he said in a statement today.