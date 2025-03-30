KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is among the first countries to extend aid to Myanmar following the earthquake disaster, thus demonstrating the spirit of ASEAN, said Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

He said Malaysia has deployed 50 members of the Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART) to Myanmar this morning to carry out search and rescue (SAR) operations following the earthquake.

“Let us pray for the safety and protection of SMART Malaysia, led by contingent commander Senior Fire Superintendent 1 (PgKB 1) Mohamad Hafiezul Abdul Halim, and that their mission proceeds smoothly,” he posted on Facebook today.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on Friday (March 28), with Mandalay, Bago, Magway, northeastern Shan state, Sagaing and Naypyidaw being among the worst-hit areas, while neighbouring Thailand was also affected.

As of yesterday, the death toll from the disaster in Myanmar had reached nearly 2,000, with thousands injured and hundreds more still missing.

Shamsul Azri also expressed his appreciation and gratitude to the security personnel, including the police, fire department, military and medical teams, who are serving this festive season for their sacrifices and humanitarian aid services.