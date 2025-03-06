KOTA BHARU: The General Operations Force (GOF) has foiled an attempt to smuggle 300 litres of subsidised petrol into Thailand using five cars fitted with modified fuel tanks.

The vehicles were discovered at a storage facility in Pangkalan Haram Mek, near Pengkalan Kubor, during a raid carried out in coordination with the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN), said GOF Southeast Brigade Commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid.

“The petrol was found concealed in customised tanks inside the cars. The seized fuel, worth RM615, is believed to have been prepared for cross-border smuggling,” he said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and all seized items have been handed over to KPDN for further action.