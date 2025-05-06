DRIVING in a foreign country can be a daunting experience, especially when unfamiliar traffic rules, road conditions, and driving cultures come into play.

A UK-based study recently revealed a list of the scariest countries to drive in, placing Malaysia in the top 10.

The assessment ranked Malaysia 10th, scoring 6.70 points out of 10, among 25 countries.

India claimed the top spot with 7.15 points, followed by Venezuela with 6.97 points, and Zimbabwe in third place with 6.90 points.

Among Asian countries listed in the study, Malaysia was ranked the fourth scariest country to drive in, while Singapore came in sixth. India remained the scariest, with Thailand in second place and China in third.

Other countries included in the study were:

- Venezuela (6.97)

- Zimbabwe (6.90)

- Morocco (6.87)

- Tunisia (6.79)

- Brazil (6.71)

- Colombia (6.71)

- Mexico (6.69)

- Turkey (6.68)

- Vietnam (6.67)

- Chile (6.52)

- Hungary (6.52)

- Argentina (6.48)

- Ecuador (6.31)

- Japan (6.27)

- United Arab Emirates (6.12)

- South Africa (6.08)

- Hong Kong (5.97)

- Greece (5.86)

- Italy (5.83)

- New Zealand (5.77)

The study also explored common concerns that may make tourists hesitant to drive in a foreign country:

- 56.2% of drivers said they were afraid of driving on the opposite side of the road.

- 55.9% expressed concerns about the dangerous driving behaviour of other motorists.

- 52.7% worried about accidentally breaking traffic laws.