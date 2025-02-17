KOTA BHARU: The Southeast Brigade of the General Operations Force (GOF) has successfully busted attempts to smuggle ornamental plant with an estimated seizure worth RM4.3 million after detaining two lorries in two separate raids in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas last Saturday.

GOF Southeast Brigade commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the first seizure was made at 11 am when a 41-year-old man who was believed to be transporting the plants to Melaka was apprehended in Kampung Kedap, Rantau Panjang through Op Taring Wawasan Kelantan.

“The inspection found more than 4,700 puding plants, 800 Masjutik Batik plants, 1,000 Masjutik Hijau plants, 1,000 Thong Urai plants, 500 Olandor plants and 1,200 Sandpaper plants with an estimated seizure including a lorry worth RM1.8 million,“ he said in a statement today.

He said in the incident at 9.15 pm the same day, his party also arrested a 33-year-old man near Gual Tinggi who was believed to be the transporter of the plants to Jerantut, Pahang after seizing more than 5,000 Keruing saplings with an estimated haul including a lorry worth RM2.5 million.

“All the plants seized are believed to have been smuggled from Thailand and are suspected of having pests and diseases. The case is being investigated under Section 5 of the Plant Quarantine Act 1976 (Act 167).

“The suspects and the seized items were taken to the Rantau Panjang police station for further action,“ he said.