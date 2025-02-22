MUKAH: A total of nine more bridge construction projects currently underway in Sarawak are expected to be completed this year.

Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said that out of 16 projects involving a cost of RM5.9 billion, two projects have been successfully completed, namely the Marudi Bridge and Muara Lassa Bridge.

According to him, three of them are scheduled to be completed in March, namely the Rajang Bridge, Bintulu-Jepak Bridge (Iconic Cable Bridge) and Lingga River Bridge

“In addition, other bridges expected to be completed this year include the Sejingkat Bridge, Batang Lupar 1 Bridge, Saribas 1 Bridge, Kemena-Sebauh Bridge, Limbang River Bridge and Kemena River Bridge in Sebauh, Bintulu,“ he said while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Batang Lassa Bridge, Daro, officiated by Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg today.

He also announced that five more bridges are expected to be completed by 2026, namely the Batang Lupar 2 Bridge, Saribas 2 Bridge, Krian Bridge, Paloh Bridge and Igan Bridge.

“Meanwhile, the construction project of the Rambungan Bridge in Kuching is expected to be completed in 2027,“ he said.

Uggah, who is also Sarawak Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development, also said that by 2027, the construction project of the 896-kilometre (km) coastal road, costing RM5.42 billion, will also be completed.

“The coastal road connecting Lundu-Sempadi to Miri and passing through the Matu/Daro area has reached an 80 per cent completion stage,“ he added.

Additionally, the Second Trunk Road, which spans 225 km connecting Kuching and Sibu, has now reached 30 per cent completion and is scheduled to be fully completed by 2028.