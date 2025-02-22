KUALA LUMPUR: The Transport Ministry is working closely with all relevant parties to investigate the incident in which a visually impaired man was killed after reportedly falling onto the Titiwangsa LRT tracks and being hit by a train today.

Minister Anthony Loke said he has also directed a review and enhancement of safety measures at all train stations, particularly facilities for persons with disabilities (PwD).

“The tragedy at Titiwangsa Station this morning, which claimed the life of a passenger, is deeply saddening.

“On behalf of the Transport Ministry (MOT), I extend my condolences to the victim’s family and those affected by this incident,“ he said in a Facebook post.

Loke said Prasarana Malaysia Berhad will take several key measures to prevent similar incidents at stations, including installing smart closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras capable of detecting high-risk behaviour.

In the long term, he said Prasarana plans to install Platform Screen Doors (PSD) across all LRT lines to strengthen passenger safety.

Loke advised passengers requiring extra assistance, including PwD, to seek help from Prasarana staff or Auxiliary Police at stations to ensure their needs are properly attended to.

He emphasised that passenger safety and well-being remain a top priority and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to making public transport safer, more inclusive and user-friendly for all Malaysians.

Earlier, Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Fadil Hesam Mohd said in a statement that the Kuala Lumpur Operations Centre received an emergency call at around 8.38 am via the MERS-999 system reporting the discovery of a body at the station.

He said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Health Ministry personnel.

ALSO READ: Blind man tragically killed after falling on track at Titiwangsa LRT station