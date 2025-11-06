GOF foils two attempts to smuggle daily necessities in Tumpat

KOTA BHARU: The General Operations Force (GOF) thwarted two attempts at smuggling daily necessities, with over RM64,000 worth of goods seized in two separate incidents around Tumpat yesterday.

GOF Southeast Brigade Commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said that in the first incident at 11.30 am, a team from Battalion 9 of the GOF, which was conducting Op Taring Wawasan Kelantan, stopped a four-wheel drive vehicle at an illegal Kayu Kampung Store base.

Upon inspection of the vehicle, the team found 603 kilogrammes (kg) of frozen food, 240 kg of frozen chicken and a variety of grocery items believed to have been smuggled in from Thailand.

“The driver, a 48-year-old woman, is believed to be delivering the goods for the local market.

“The total value of the seizures, including the vehicle, is estimated at RM62,000, and the case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967. The suspect and the items seized have been handed over to the Customs Department in Pengkalan Kubor,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, in the second incident at Kampung Cherang Melintang, Tumpat, at about 9 am, a GOF patrol team found an abandoned vehicle in front of a house.

“Upon inspection, the team found 650 kg of various types of rice believed to have been smuggled from Thailand, with the value estimated at RM2,600,” he said,

Nik Ros Azhan said the case is being investigated under Section 20 of the Control of Padi and Rice Act1994, and that the seized items had been handed over to the Padi and Rice Regulatory Board.

“The GOF is committed to enhancing border control in curbing smuggling activities, which not only affect the national economy, but also impact the safety and prosperity of the people,” he said.