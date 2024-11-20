GOF places warning signs not to use illegal crossings to Golok

PASIR MAS: The General Operations Force (GOF) has taken action by placing warning notices at several illegal crossings along the Malaysia-Thailand border, particularly the Sungai Golok, to remind the public not to cross the river using ungazetted routes.

Its Southeast Brigade commander, Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the signs containing prohibitions related to crossing the Malaysia-Thailand border through ungazetted entry points are offences under Section 5(2) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, and these signs have also been installed in Kampung Jitong in Pasir Mas and Kuala Tanjong in Tumpat.

According to the relevant section, any individual can be arrested and fined a maximum of RM10,000 or imprisoned for no more than five years or both, if convicted.

“We do not want the public to arbitrarily cross the Sungai Golok using illegal bases because this will give opportunities for cross-border criminals to freely enter and exit to commit crimes,“ he said when contacted here.

Nik Ros Azhan said if they want to go to Golok town, they are advised to use the official route at the Rantau Panjang Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) centre.

Meanwhile, a Bernama survey in Rantau Panjang town here found that several members of the GOF also installed warning signs on the banks of the Sungai Golok near the MCA and Syed Agil bases.

In addition, all the illegal crossings where the signs were installed are often used by the public to cross into Thailand for various purposes because using these illegal routes saves time compared to the ICQS.

On Monday, Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat was reported to have said that the police will start to detain Malaysians who go to Thailand using ungazetted routes starting from Dec 1.

