Thai police ramp up drug screenings in Sungai Golok, warn Malaysian visitors against abuse

PETALING JAYA: Thai police conducted a large-scale operation to screen for drug abuse at all entertainment centres in Sungai Golok, including visitors from Malaysia.

Sungai Golok district police chief, Colonel Jadsadavit Ingprapan, stated that such operations have been conducted regularly to curb drug-related activities within the area, Harian Metro reported.

“We (Thai police) are firm in addressing global issues like drug abuse and will take strict action against offenders.

“Besides entertainment centres, we also carry out operations in crowded areas during celebrations or festivals. The laws on drug abuse are the same across countries, and offenders will face legal consequences,“ he was quoted as saying.

Jadsadavit said while Malaysians are welcome to enjoy themselves in Thailand, they must avoid illegal activities such as drug use or trafficking.

Earlier, Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat revealed that these inspections have been taking place regularly at the country’s border checkpoints.

He added that starting December 1, police will begin arresting Malaysians crossing the Malaysia-Thailand border illegally, particularly at Sungai Golok, following reports that many youths from Kelantan, including teenagers, frequently use illegal routes to visit nightclubs in Golok on weekends.

“I have instructed all police officers and personnel, including the General Operations Force to arrest Malaysians going to and coming from Thailand through illegal routes.

“I would like to remind all Malaysians wishing to enter neighbouring countries illegally that we will arrest them,“ he said.

He also announced plans to continue surprise urine screenings at the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine, and Security (ICQS) Complex in Rantau Panjang to identify Malaysians involved in drug abuse while visiting Thailand.

