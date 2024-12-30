GOF seize smuggled Thai cosmetics worth over RM100,000

KOTA BHARU: The Royal Malaysian Police’s (PDRM) General Operations Force (GOF) have foiled an attempt to smuggle in cosmetics from Thailand estimated to be worth RM102,800 in a raid on an illegal storage facility in Syed Mior, Pasir Mas yesterday.

GOF Southeast Brigade commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the seizure was conducted by a PGA 7th Battalion team at 10.30 am while conducting a patrol in the area.

Inspections of the storage facility revealed boxes containing various cosmetics products without valid documents that were believed to have been smuggled in for sale in local markets.

“The case is being investigated under Section 7(1)(a) of the Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984 and the seized items have been taken to Komtak Jeram Perdah for further action.

“The GOF will intensify efforts to curb smuggling from becoming rampant at our country’s borders and will take stern action against those involved,” he said in a statement today.