EU chief slams Trump tariff threat, says 'ready' to keep working on deal

BRUSSELS: European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen hit out Saturday at new tariffs threatened by US President Donald Trump, but said the EU still wanted to work for a trade deal with Washington.

“Imposing 30 percent tariffs on EU exports would disrupt essential transatlantic supply chains, to the detriment of businesses, consumers and patients on both sides of the Atlantic,“ von der Leyen said in a statement.

“We remain ready to continue working towards an agreement by August 1. At the same time, we will take all necessary steps to safeguard EU interests, including the adoption of proportionate countermeasures if required,“ she added. - AFP