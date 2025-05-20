KOTA BHARU: The General Operations Force (GOF) seized 55.899 kilogrammes (kg) of cannabis worth over RM1.95 million in a raid at the Tok Awang Belulang illegal jetty in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas yesterday.

Its Southeast Brigade Commander, Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the raid at 7.20 am today was carried out in collaboration with the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division (BSJND) of the Pasir Mas district police headquarters (IPD).

“Acting on intelligence, the team kept a surveillance for 10 minutes before conducting a raid at the jetty on a white Mitsubishi Triton,“ he said when contacted tonight.

He said that in the raid, a local man in his 30s and a 52-year-old Thai woman were arrested. Further inspection found 13 boxes containing 55.899 kgs of cannabis wrapped in black and transparent plastic.

“The initial urine screening tests found that the Thai woman was positive for methamphetamine, while the local man was negative,“ he said.

He also said that the four-wheel drive vehicle (Mitsubishi Triton), estimated to be worth RM100,000, was also seized.

“The total value of the seizure was estimated at RM2,056,465.00. The case is being investigated under Section 39B and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,“ he added.