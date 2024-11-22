GOF seizes over RM400,000 worth of animal medicines smuggled from Thailand

KOTA BHARU: The General Operation Forces (GOF) Southeast Brigade confiscated animal medicines valued at more than RM434,200 believed smuggled from Thailand at an illegal base in Simpangan, Tumpat yesterday.

GOF Southeast Brigade Commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the seizure was conducted at 3.30 pm yesterday when several boxes of animal medicine were sighted in an illegal base during an Op Taring Wawasan Kelantan patrol.

He said from an inspection, various types of animal medicines believed from Thailand were found without valid documents.

“The medicines were believed to have been smuggled in for the local market and the case is being investigated under Section 7(1)(a) of the Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984,” he said in a statement today.

Nik Ros Azhan said the seizures will be brought to Komtak at Pengkalan Kubor for further action.