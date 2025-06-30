PETALING JAYA: As talk of reinstating Sembrong MP Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein into Umno gains traction, analysts are divided on what the move could mean for the internal stability and public image of the party, although they agree it would be a crucial test of the confidence in the leadership.

Although the push to lift Hishammuddin’s suspension came from his home division, political observers suggest it may reflect broader undercurrents within the party rather than just local sentiment.

International Islamic University Malaysia political analyst Dr Syaza Shukri said the move, while significant, should not be overinterpreted.

“The motion came from his division, so it doesn’t necessarily reflect a widespread shift in sentiment,” she told theSun.

“But it does suggest that Umno is relatively stable now and may be open to bringing back a senior figure who still holds grassroots support.”

She said Hishammuddin, currently serving as an MP, remains a familiar figure within Umno’s ranks.

“If they accept Hishammuddin, it could strengthen the party. His suspension

was more of a reactionary move by the president during the chaotic post-GE15 period.

“He may have been divisive then, but he now appears to understand where the party stands – if he actually wants to return,” she added.

Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was reported to have deferred the decision on lifting Hishammuddin’s suspension to the party’s supreme council.

Zahid said Hishammuddin has yet to submit any appeal or apology, according to Astro Awani.

“The Sembrong division’s motion will be brought to the supreme council via Johor Umno and reviewed by the political bureau,” he said, adding that the authority to decide on membership status lies with the council in the absence of a general assembly.

Syaza described the situation as a political litmus test for Umno.

“They’ve already lost Tengku Zafrul. Maybe it’s not a bad idea to bring back Hishammuddin. But it depends on how confident Zahid is in his leadership and whether Hishammuddin is willing to toe the party line.”

If realised, Hishammuddin’s return could mark the re-emergence of Umno’s so-called old guard and reinforce the party’s position as a dependable partner in the unity government, she added.

“If Umno can keep itself together and remain in government, then Hishammuddin’s presence could underscore its seriousness as a coalition partner.

“In this context, his return would not reshape the party ideologically but rather signal a continuation of political legacy.

“Hishammuddin may have his baggage, but so do many others. His return would signal Umno returning to its roots, whatever that might mean today.”

Meanwhile, Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research senior fellow Dr Azmi Hassan said the possible comeback carried strategic weight in Johor, where state elections are expected soon.

He noted that support within Umno Johor appears to be building as Hishammuddin remains influential in Sembrong and across the state.

Azmi also pointed out that Hishammuddin had largely kept a low profile since his suspension, unlike other former party leaders such as Khairy Jamaluddin or Isham Jalil.

Universiti Teknologi Mara political analyst Dr Abdul Aziz Azizam said the move sends an important signal to Umno’s grassroots.

“Regarding the revocation or cancellation of Hishammuddin’s suspension, I believe this is a significant signal to the party grassroots,” he said.

However, he cautioned that while grassroots motions carry symbolic weight, they do not guarantee outcomes.

“The pressure and motions raised by grassroots members carry strong reasoning. However, any motion brought forward still carries no certainty it would be seriously considered or finalised by the party’s top leadership.”

He added that party elites tend to act based on political calculations.

“As we all know, the top leadership may have other objectives, often weighing the risks and benefits. If Hishammuddin is still seen as a threat to certain factions, then any such motion would likely go nowhere.

“But if something is viewed as beneficial to the party, even if it wasn’t formally proposed, the top leadership could still act.”

Ultimately, whether Hishammuddin makes a comeback or remains on the sidelines would hinge on political expediency and how his presence fits into the leadership’s broader strategy.