GOF seizes over RM800,000 worth of ‘Royal Cannabis’ in Pasir Mas

PASIR MAS: A team from the General Operations Force (GOF) Ninth Battalion seized 22.5 kilogrammes (kg) of compressed ‘Royal Cannabis’ ganja, valued at over RM800,000, in an operation near Banggol Kulim here today.

GOF Southeast Brigade Commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the seizure was made when a patrol team spotted a Proton Wira Aeroback driven by a man behaving suspiciously at around 6 am.

“GOF personnel pursued the car, prompting the driver to speed up to evade arrest before abandoning the vehicle by the roadside with the engine still running,“ he said when contacted by reporters today.

He said a search of the vehicle uncovered three bundles, each containing 45 packets of compressed ganja.

“We believe the drug smugglers used packaging resembling ‘kain pelikat’ boxes to deceive the authorities.

“The suspect has not been located, and it is understood that each kilogramme of compressed ganja is estimated to be worth RM36,000,” he said.

He added that all the drugs and the vehicle were handed over to the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division of the Pasir Mas District Police Headquarters (IPD) for further action, with the case investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.