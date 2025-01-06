PETALING JAYA: A 33-year-old Malaysian national has died following a diving accident in Indonesian waters near Iboih, Sabang City, Aceh, Indonesia on Sunday.

The tragedy unfolded around 9.30am local time as the victim was exploring underwater sites alongside two fellow Malaysians and a qualified diving instructor.

Local Indonesian media outlet Berita Rakyat Aceh confirmed that authorities were alerted to the emergency and responded swiftly to the location.

According to the report, the diving party had been submerged for approximately 20 minutes at a 30-metre depth when they encountered a powerful underwater current that displaced the group.

The Malaysian victim attempted to surface as directed by the instructor but became unconscious upon breaking the water’s surface.

Emergency response measures were initiated immediately, with the unconscious diver transported via speedboat to Iboih Beach where his companions and the instructor performed life-saving CPR procedures.

The group then transported him by vehicle to a local medical facility, arriving at approximately 10.30am local time.

Despite prompt medical intervention by clinic staff, the victim could not be revived and was declared deceased.

His remains have been transferred to Sabang City Hospital where forensic examination procedures are being conducted.

Local officials are coordinating with the victim’s companions to facilitate the repatriation process to Malaysia following completion of the post-mortem investigation.