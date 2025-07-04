GOF seizes RM520,000 worth of e-cigarettes in Tengkorak raid

KOTA BHARU: The 9th Battalion of the General Operations Force (GOF) intercepted a large haul of electronic cigarettes valued at RM520,000 during a raid at an illegal base in Tengkorak near Pengkalan Kubor, Tumpat.

The operation, conducted under Op Taring Wawasan Kelantan, led to the seizure of 2,600 e-cigarette devices.

GOF Southeast Brigade Commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid stated that the items were discovered at 10.30 am during a routine border patrol.

Authorities spotted a suspicious vehicle at the location and detained a man in his 40s for further questioning.

“Further inspection revealed a large quantity of electronic cigarettes hidden in the vehicle. All seized items and the suspect were handed over to the Kelantan Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living for further action,” he said.

The case is being investigated under the Trade Descriptions (Certification and Marking of Electronic Cigarette Devices) Order 2022.

This latest seizure highlights ongoing efforts to curb the illegal distribution of vaping products in the region. - Bernama