GOF seizes RM6.7 million worth of electronic cigarettes in Tumpat raid

KOTA BHARU: The General Operations Force seized electronic cigarettes worth about RM6.7 million in a raid on a storeroom in Kampung Telaga Bata, Tumpat.

GOF Southeast Brigade acting commander ACP Ijid Landu Binju said the 12.30 am operation uncovered hundreds of yellow-wrapped boxes containing 29,960 vape cartridges and 37,800 vape devices.

The items are believed to be non-compliant with Malaysian standards.

The premises were believed to have been used as a storage and transit point before the items were smuggled into Thailand via illegal routes in the district.

“Checks revealed that the address listed on the Companies Commission of Malaysia registration certificate did not match the actual location of the storeroom,” he said in a statement.

A 31-year-old local man, employed as the storeroom caretaker, was detained to assist in the investigation.

Ijid said the seized items have been handed over to the Kelantan Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living for further action.

The case is being investigated under Orders 4(1) and 4(2) of the Trade Descriptions (Certification and Marking of Electronic Cigarette Devices) Order 2022.

He added that the GOF will continue to intensify operations, including Ops Taring Wawasan Kelantan, to combat smuggling activities that threaten national security and the economy. – Bernama