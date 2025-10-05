Malaysian driver faces backlash after provoking wild elephant

A Malaysian driver is facing widespread condemnation recently after video footage captured him deliberately antagonising a wild elephant along a major highway, causing the previously calm animal to charge aggressively at his vehicle.

The incident, which has since gone viral across social media platforms, shows the tusked bull elephant initially walking peacefully toward nearby forest cover when the motorist chose to slow down and continue filming rather than driving away safely.

The elephant’s demeanor changed dramatically when it apparently felt threatened by the driver’s actions. The animal suddenly wheeled around, released a loud trumpet call, and launched a charge directly at the vehicle.

The dangerous encounter nearly resulted in a collision with another passing motorist, who narrowly avoided the charging elephant as the provocateur sped away.

Throughout the footage, the driver can be heard making comments before accelerating to escape the situation he created.

Social media users have expressed fury at the driver’s behaviour.

One Facebook user suggested extreme punishment, stating authorities should restrain him near the elephant’s habitat.

Another commentator emphasised how the reckless act endangered innocent bystanders, particularly the driver of the passing vehicle who became an unintended target.

Datuk Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim, the director-general of Perhilitan (Malaysia’s Department of Wildlife and National Parks), strongly criticised the incident in his statement to the New Straits Times.

“Provoking a wild elephant, especially a tusked bull, is an act of ignorance,“ Kadir stated.

“These animals are immensely strong and can overturn vehicles if they feel threatened.”

He also characterised the driver’s actions as reckless and deeply irresponsible, emphasizing the serious dangers posed by antagonizing wildlife.

Malaysia’s wild elephant population remains critically small, with current estimates placing their numbers between 1,000 and 1,200 individuals. These elephants primarily inhabit forest reserves across three states: Pahang, Perak, and Terengganu.

The Asian elephant faces classification as Endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List. Primary threats include habitat loss, fragmentation of their natural ranges, and escalating conflicts between humans and wildlife.

Kadir emphasised that such incidents worsen an already precarious situation for these endangered animals.

“Wild animals are not entertainment props,“ he warned. “Every time someone disturbs them for a video or a laugh, we increase the risk of tragedy and worsen human–wildlife conflict.”

Wildlife authorities are currently working to identify the exact location where the incident occurred. The investigation aims to take appropriate action against the driver responsible for the dangerous provocation.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of maintaining safe distances from wild animals and respecting their space, particularly along roads where elephants and other wildlife may cross between habitat areas.