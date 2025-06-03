GOF seizes smuggled liquor worth over RM800,000

KUANTAN: The Southeast Brigade of the General Operations Force (GOF) seized 4,000 bottles of smuggled liquor of various brands valued at RM877,000, in a raid on a premises in Jalan Chui Yin, Bentong, near here yesterday.

GOF Southeast Brigade said in the raid at about 1 pm under Op Taring Alpha 2, a 49-year-old man was detained to assist in investigations.

“The liquor was believed to be meant for sale in the local market. A system check by the Bentong Customs Department found that all the liquor was of questionable status,“ it said in a Facebook post.

The case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967, and the suspect, along with the seized items, has been handed over to the Bentong police headquarters for further action.