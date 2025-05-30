GOF thwarts border smuggling of cattle, exotic birds

KOTA BHARU: The Southeast Brigade of General Operations Force (GOF) thwarted two smuggling attempts involving cattle and exotic birds in raids conducted under Op Taring Wawasan Kelantan Friday night.

GOF Southeast Brigade Commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said in the first raid, a team of GOF Battalion 8 members stopped a lorry driven in suspicious circumstances at Kampung Wakaf Simen in Tanah Merah at 11.15 pm.

“Upon inspection, we found 15 cows smuggled in from Thailand without any valid documents, with the value of the seized items, including the lorry, estimated at RM186,000.

“The driver, a 52-year-old Malay man, was arrested and believed to be transporting the cows to the local markets for Hari Raya Aidiladha,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the suspect and seized items were handed over to the Kelantan State Veterinary Services Department for investigation under Section 36(1) of the Animals Act 1953.

In another raid near the illegal Paija base in Pengkalan Kubor, Tumpat, GOF members discovered several boxes and animal cages abandoned on the riverbank during a patrol at almost midnight.

“The boxes contained three exotic parrots and a white peacock, estimated to be worth RM65,000, which are likely smuggled in from a neighbouring country.

“The case is being investigated under Section 60(1)(a) of the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 and all the seized items have been handed over to the Kota Bharu Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) for further investigation,“ he said.