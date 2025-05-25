KOTA BHARU: The General Operations Force (GOF) thwarted a smuggling attempt with the seizure of more than 91,000 sticks of cigarettes in Kampung Bunut Susu, in Pasir Mas.

GOF Southeast Brigade Commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the raid was carried out under “Op Taring Wawasan Kelantan” last Thursday.

He said the seizure, comprising 82,600 sticks of white cigarettes and 9,240 sticks of kretek cigarettes, was found in a van in the compound of a house.

A 63-year-old man was arrested to facilitate investigations under Section 135(1)(e) of the Customs Act 1967, he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Nik Ros Azhan said his team, together with the Kelantan enforcement division of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN), also seized 1,258 packets of cooking oil in Kampung Banggol Ara, in Pasir Mas, last Friday.

“The packets of cooking oil, believed to be smuggled out to Thailand, were found in a vehicle parked in the compound of a house,” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961.