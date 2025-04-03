SEREMBAN: Police are reviewing closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage to identify the culprits involved in an armed robbery at a gold shop in a supermarket in Nilai yesterday.

Nilai District Police Chief, Supt Abdul Malik Hasim, said his team have obtained and are analysing CCTV footage from the crime scene to assist in the investigation.

“We have reviewed the CCTV footage and are still examining it. So far, four witnesses, including gold shop employees, have given their statements, and the shop is still in the process of assessing the losses incurred.

“The suspects are believed to have used a fake vehicle registration number. The (getaway) car number we saw on CCTV yesterday was traced to Banting, Selangor, but it was found to be unrelated to the case,“ he told Bernama today.

Earlier, the media reported that three men were suspected of being involved in an armed robbery at a gold shop in a supermarket in Bandar Baru Nilai at 8:36 pm last night.

Abdul Malik stated that one of the suspects waited in the car while the other two entered the premises. However, no injuries were reported, and the total losses are still being assessed.

Meanwhile, a Bernama check at the crime scene found that the gold shop was operating as usual.

The gold shop manager, Susan (full name not available), 54, who was present during the incident, admitted she was shocked and did not expect the robbery to occur in just about two minutes.

“Two robbers entered the premises wearing masks, and one pointed a gun at me and the staff. They threatened us to open the counter. I was extremely shocked—I thought it was a toy gun at first, but it was real. At that time, I was at the inner counter holding jewellery to be placed in a case.

“I was also worried that the robbers might demand cash. Fortunately, they only targeted the outer counter and fled after the staff complied with their demands to take the gold from the counter. This was the first time it happened while I was in charge, although similar incidents have occurred here before under different staff,“ she said, adding that six employees were present during the incident.