KUALA LUMPUR: Several members of the Senate today urged stricter action against those who exploit racial and religious issues, jeopardising national unity.

Senator Datuk Salehuddin Saidin said that Malaysia has comprehensive laws to address such matters, but enforcement measures must be further streamlined for greater effectiveness.

This is to serve as a deterrent, ensuring that individuals with such intentions refrain from committing these acts.

At the same time, he proposed that the Ministry of National Unity adopt a broader approach to fostering unity, particularly among teenagers, by promoting cultural understanding.

“I suggest that the government reintroduce a school syllabus focused on unity, along with programmes and activities which bring people together,” he said, during the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address in the Dewan Negara, today.

Echoing similar concerns, Senator Rita Sarimah Anak Patrick Insol reminded political figures and citizens to be mindful of their words and actions, to avoid offending any racial or religious groups in Malaysia.

She condemned the recent actions of staff at an Astro-owned radio station, who allegedly mocked religious ceremonies in content uploaded on social media, calling such behaviour unacceptable.

“This is entirely unacceptable. Every citizen, including political figures, must be cautious and refrain from making statements which could offend any race in this country,” she said.

Meanwhile, Senator Dr Lingeshwaran R. Arunasalam urged the Home Ministry (KDN) and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to launch an official investigation into the incident, to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

“Although an apology has been issued, this matter cannot simply be brushed aside,” he stressed.

The Dewan Negara sitting will resume tomorrow.