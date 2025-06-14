LUMUT: The intricate gold thread embroidery crafted by Tapah Prison inmates was among the main attractions on the second day of the Perak MADANI Rakyat (PMR) 2025 Programme at Lumut Waterfront.

The Malaysian Prisons Department, in its efforts to promote traditional Perak handicrafts, showcased a variety of products featuring this delicate art of embroidery, including pillowcases, handbags, wallets and keychains, at the Perak PMR 2025, which runs from yesterday until tomorrow.

A prison officer there, Siti Faiazah (rpt Faiazah) Ibrahim, said the prison is showcasing the products to promote the embroidery art originating from Kuala Kangsar, while introducing the beauty of Perak’s cultural heritage to a wider audience.

“The embroidery made by the female inmates of Tapah Prison mostly uses traditional motifs such as hibiscus and chrysanthemum, but we also have modern motifs, such as heart shapes and letters, to attract the interest of the younger generation,” she told Bernama, here today.

According to her, Tapah Prison is also the only prison that offers embroidery as a specialised rehabilitation skill for both female and male inmates.

Siti Faiazah said the gold thread embroidery products on display received an overwhelmingly positive response, with most of the items selling out.

Yesterday, products featuring gold thread embroidery, such as small handbags and wallets, were almost sold out. We have limited sales, of up to 10 to 15 pieces a day for the three-day event,” she said.

Apart from the gold thread product exhibition, she said the Malaysian Prisons Department was also promoting various products such as pastries and ceramic handicrafts, produced by inmates at the Batu Gajah Prison and Taiping Prison, respectively.

Themed “Pendidikan Tinggi, Pemacu Negara MADANI”, the Perak PMR 2025 featured more than 200 live services, including knowledge sharing sessions, exhibitions, health screenings, advisory services and various activities for all levels of society.