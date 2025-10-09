Gombak assemblyman’s TikTok case trial dates fixed for March

KUALA LUMPUR: The trial of Gombak Setia assemblyman Muhammad Hilman Idham will commence in early March next year at the Magistrate’s Court here.

Magistrate Nurul Izzah Hasan Basri set the trial dates for March 2 and 3 following a case mention today.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohd Sabri Othman informed the court that the prosecution had handed over all relevant documents to the defence.

“The prosecution has just handed over the documents to the defence to ensure that the trial proceeds in an orderly manner,“ said Mohd Sabri.

Defence counsel Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali confirmed his team had received the documents from the prosecution.

Muhammad Rafique told reporters his client was fully prepared for trial and would not seek to strike out the charge.

Muhammad Hilman faces a charge of making a TikTok statement that allegedly caused public fear and incited offences against public order.

The alleged offence occurred at 2.09 pm on July 30 according to the charge sheet.

A police officer from the Commercial Crime Investigation Department viewed the contentious TikTok post at Menara KPJ here.

The charge falls under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code which carries a maximum two-year jail term or fine or both.

The court had previously granted Muhammad Hilman bail of 4,000 ringgit with one surety. – Bernama