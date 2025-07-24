Good governance key priority for Anwar administration

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has once again underscored that good governance remains a top priority for his administration, particularly in tackling wasteful spending and entrenched corruption.

While expressing appreciation for the support of civil servants in advancing the government’s reform agenda and aspirations, Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, stressed that the MADANI Government is committed to ending longstanding practices of financial mismanagement.

As such, he said that actions taken against past corruption should not be misinterpreted as personal or vindictive, particularly when individuals involved are elderly or deceased.

“We’re not trying to punish the dead; we’re trying to recover the public funds that were unlawfully taken,” he said at the Ministry of Finance’s monthly assembly today.

Without naming anybody, the Prime Minister rapped opposition figures for defending the immense wealth of certain individuals without knowing the full extent of their assets, some of which only came to light after their deaths.

“They used Parliament to defend people who hoarded billions in wealth. What kind of business were they in? No one knows; perhaps they had RM4 billion from buying shares. But after they died, we learn that they had RM20 billion in funds. That’s totally unacceptable,” he said. - Bernama