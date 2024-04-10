Good Malaysia-China media ties boost level of news coverage - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: The good relations forged between Malaysian and Chinese media organisations will help improve the level of news reporting in both countries, said Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil.

He said that the positive atmosphere and the strong ties, built on a high level of professionalism, made it easier for news reporting to be carried out and had even created a positive perception among the media in Malaysia and China.

He hoped that, with the close ties, news coverage and reach between the two countries could be expanded.

“This good relationship is very meaningful and valuable in terms of diplomatic relations, so I hope that with closer cooperation, we will not just listen to, watch, read and receive news reports from all over China in Malaysia, but Malaysian news will also reach China,” he said.

Fahmi said this when asked about the role and relationship between media organisations of both countries in an interview with a journalist from the China Media Group (CMG), Satria Zhang, during his recent working visit to China.

The interview was aired in the Asia edition of Malaysia Petang Ini (MPI) produced by BERNAMA TV on Friday (Oct 4).

Elaborating, Fahmi said that the good relationship between media practitioners in Malaysia and China could also be used to gain knowledge about journalism, especially in the digital era.

“There are some things we can learn, one of which is the (news reporting) format for certain countries and their audiences... understanding what they want, this is important for us to tailor the content we want to produce to suit their preferences.

“This is a huge opportunity, so if we can understand the format, the audience and current issues, we can disseminate the news to more people, even to an audience that we did not expect,” he said.

Asked about the challenges Malaysia faces in the digital and social media world, Fahmi said that, in reality, many countries are struggling to tackle issues related to these matters.

However, he described social media-related issues as not being challenges that cannot be resolved.

“What is a little concerning is that social media has its own algorithm, and this is a concern for many governments. China has its own way, Malaysia is also striving to ensure that national laws, ethics and customs are adhered to and respected

“I am of the view that the issue of social media is not just the responsibility of governments but also requires the cooperation of social media (operators), non-governmental organisations, academics and journalists themselves for us to understand the changes taking place,” he said.

Fahmi said that in a different context, the good ties between Malaysia and China provided opportunities for both countries to learn from each other in tackling issues such as poverty, in addition to ensuring prosperous and sustainable national development.

On Sept 26, Fahmi made a three-day working visit to Beijing, China which, among others, was aimed at enhancing cooperation in the broadcasting, digital communication and film industries between Malaysia and China.