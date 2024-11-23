Google, Microsoft applaud Malaysia’s approach to building AI infrastructure, roadmap

KUALA LUMPUR: Google has applauded Malaysia’s approach to building artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, with the technology giant investing US$2 billion in the country.

Google vice president of government affairs and public policy Karan Bhatia said in the recent APEC Summit in Peru that the approach to building such infrastructure was the reason Google is investing US$2 billion in a data centre in Malaysia.

In May 2024, Google announced the investment of US$2 billion (RM9.4 billion) in Malaysia, including the development of its first data centre in the country and a Google Cloud region to meet the growing demand for cloud services locally and around the world, as well as AI literacy programmes for students and educators. Google’s investment is expected to generate over US$3.2 billion in economic impact and create 26,500 jobs by 2030.

Meanwhile, Microsoft vice president of data and AI Zia Mansoor praised Malaysia’s efforts with the National Artificial Intelligence Roadmap that has been created. “It’s very comprehensive. It’s looking at the AI infrastructure. It’s looking at skilling. How are you skilling all Malaysians around AI technology?” he said at the APEC CEO Summit Peru 2024 held recently.

He also said the roadmap creates an AI centre of excellence in the government, in which the government uses AI technology. “To me, those are such important conditions,” he added.

On Nov 15, Anwar held a discussion with Google in the capital of Peru, focusing on data centres and AI.

He said that appropriate attention needs to be given to strengthening the AI and data centre ecosystem, especially in terms of the relevant rules and regulations to prevent data leakage and exploitation with malicious intent.

Anwar also said Malaysia stands ready to align its policies to match new demands and ever-evolving industries in a multi-pronged approach to continuously attract high-value investments.