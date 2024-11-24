Gov’t allocates RM25m for bureaucratic reform projects in 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has allocated RM25 million to implement the Bureaucratic Red Tape Reform (RKB) initiative, targeting the execution of 500 projects next year, says Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

He urged all ministries, agencies, state governments, and local authorities to register and implement new RKB projects for 2025.

“This year, 200 RKB projects have been implemented or are in progress. To ensure a broader and more impactful outcome, I am setting a target of 500 RKB projects for 2025.

“This target is not merely a number but a symbol of our commitment to accelerating public sector transformation, strengthening services to the people, and supporting the nation’s development agenda,” he said at the closing ceremony of the 2024 National Public Service Reform Convention here today.

Shamsul Azri said that with continuous monitoring and improvement systems like the RKB, the public service can act as a catalyst for productivity in both the public and private sectors, ultimately benefiting the nation and enhancing economic competitiveness.

He emphasised that civil servants were responsible for attracting and facilitating investments and economic activities by leveraging their expertise and skills. He encouraged them to propose new ideas to seize opportunities in emerging areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, and fintech.

Shamsul Azri also requested the Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC), as the organiser, to produce a document summarising the outcomes of the convention to be shared with all members of the public service.