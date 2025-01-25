KLANG: The government is exploring a win-win solution involving all stakeholders in the issue of local white rice supply and padi purchase prices, said Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

Mohamad Sabu, who is more popularly known as Mat Sabu, said that more time is needed for thorough engagement before a comprehensive resolution can be announced.

“For us, the interests of consumers, farmers, millers, and distributors all need to be protected as each plays a role, which is why we are conducting more extensive engagements.

“We will also discuss with the National Action Council on Cost of Living (NACCOL), chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, and with his approval, we will implement the necessary changes,“ he told a press conference after officiating the Amanah National Convention 2024 here today.

Mohamad said that discussions with the Prime Minister will begin as early as the first week of this year’s parliamentary sitting, adding that he is prepared to address all questions regarding the issue during the sitting.

“We will try to find a way to satisfy all parties. For example, in terms of padi prices, to what extent should they be set, how rice price increases occur, and how it affects the B40 group—all these will be discussed with NACCOL,“ he said.