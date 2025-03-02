KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, has urged the government to be firm in curbing the culture of slander and online incitement on social media that could lead to division.

In his royal address during the opening ceremony of the First Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 15th Parliament today, Sultan Ibrahim expressed concern over this culture, which has caused confusion, hostility and division among the people.

“Therefore, the government must be firm in addressing this culture and be proactive in providing accurate and reliable information,“ said Sultan Ibrahim.

The opening ceremony took place simultaneously for both the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara and was broadcast live through official media channels, local television and online platforms.

His Majesty also reminded the public to always be cautious to avoid falling victim to cybercrimes such as online financial fraud or scams and identity theft.

Sultan Ibrahim also wants the government to immediately implement measures to strengthen the digital infrastructure and economy, enhance cybersecurity, and adopt the latest technologies.

“The government service system should also be upgraded with more efficient and transparent digital technology. This is to combat corruption, abuse of power and the culture of red tape that complicates the people’s affairs,” said His Majesty.

Also present were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul and Dewan Negara President Datuk Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah.

This meeting of the Dewan Rakyat will last for 18 days, during which Members of Parliament will debate the motion of thanks on the royal address for seven days starting from Feb 4.

The sitting will then continue with ministerial responses from Feb 19 to 25.

The Dewan Negara will sit for 13 days beginning March 3.