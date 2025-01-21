KLANG: The government is reviewing a more targeted approach to assist the public, replacing the method of providing toll-free travel during festive seasons, said Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said a Cabinet meeting last year had decided to seek a more targeted approach for Malaysians, and the details will be announced soon.

“According to the decision, there will be no toll waivers, and 2024 was the last year for the provision of toll-free travel during festive seasons.

“The government has also streamlined subsidies for a more targeted approach to benefit Malaysians, with the details to be announced soon,“ he said.

He said this at a press conference after officially opening Section 2 of the West Coast Expressway (WCE) here today.