KUALA LUMPUR: The government is taking proactive measures to address issues related to religion, race and royalty (3R) by implementing a comprehensive “whole of government” approach involving cooperation among various ministries and agencies.

National Unity Minister Aaron Ago Dagang said the approach comprises two main segments, namely the Enforcement Segment (Punitive Approach) and the Intervention, Mediation and Awareness Segment (Reformative Approach).

Aaron said that under the Enforcement Segment, enforcement agencies will take legal action against any party inciting 3R issues.

“Among the ministries and agencies involved are the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Royal Malaysia Police, the Ministry of Communications and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission.

“Investigations are carried out by the authorities, and action is only taken after due consideration by the Attorney General’s Chambers,” he said in a Facebook post today.

As for the Intervention, Mediation and Awareness Segment, Aaron said the focus is on preventing conflict from the grassroots level.

He said the National Unity Ministry plays a key role through the implementation of high-impact initiatives such as monitoring sensitive issues, appointing community mediators, establishing Community Mediation Centres, and participating in the National Unity Advisory Council, Harmony Committee (JK HARMONI), MExUnity, and the Unity Issues Management Committee.

Aaron said various unity programmes and campaigns are also being carried out to raise public awareness on the importance of national harmony.

“These measures reflect the government’s commitment not only in taking firm action against those involved in 3R issues but also in strengthening education, awareness, and the rebuilding of social ties to ensure national unity is preserved,” he said.