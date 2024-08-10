Gov’t taking measures to strengthen syariah legal, judicial system - Mohd Na’im

KUALA LUMPUR: The Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) is taking steps to strengthen the Syariah legal and judicial system comprehensively, says Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

He said the efforts include drafting, reviewing, and amending Syariah laws, restructuring the Syariah Court, and providing comprehensive training to enhance the competence of judges and officers in the Syariah Court.

“At the same time, matters related to Syariah prosecution, Syariah enforcement, and Syariah legal representation must be strengthened first to empower the Syariah judicial system,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in an interview with journalist Mehdi Hasan aired on the official portal of the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), emphasised the importance of strengthening unity and tolerance in a multicultural society, while ensuring good governance in the administration.

Moreover, when asked about Hudud laws in Malaysia, Anwar said that it required consensus and that the current priority was to ensure the peace and security of society.

Following this, Mohd Na’im said the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) fully supported Anwar’s statement on the matter, as it was accurate and well-founded, taking into account Fiqh Al-Waqi’ (jurisprudence of reality) and Fiqh Al-Awlawiyyat (jurisprudence of priorities).

“The Madani government, through the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), consistently supports the agenda of strengthening the Syariah legal and judicial institutions, making it one of the focuses in the Al-Falah Transformation Plan for 2023-2027.

“All efforts undertaken will go through the appropriate processes before being implemented, including consultation with the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI) and the Conference of Rulers,” he said.