Gov’t to introduce stricter laws to tackle cyberbullying - Anwar

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The government will introduce stricter laws to tackle cyberbullying, which is becoming more concerning, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said a bill related to the matter would be tabled at the coming Parliament sitting.

“We will introduce cyberbullying laws that are stricter. At the (coming) Parliament sitting, we will introduce.

“And I will ask authorities like the MCMC (Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission) and PDRM (Royal Malaysia Police) to take the maximum action possible... do not compromise,” he said at the ‘Temu Anwar Generasi Ada Idea (Gen-AI) programme at the Gravitas Business Park, Jalan Baru Prai, here today.

Also present were Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching, Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, Penang Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Dr Mohamad Abdul Hamid and MCMC chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din.

Anwar said although the country practised the principle of freedom, that doesn’t mean one is free to commit crimes, particularly bullying.

He said the issue of bullying cannot be taken lightly as it could have a psychological impact, such as mental abuse, that can threaten the safety and life of a person and stern action needs to be taken to address it.

“Freedom is not meant for you to abuse others. Freedom is not meant for you to insult people, humiliate people.

“This country has to be different. This country talks about freedom and justice and will never condone any sort of oppression and insults and abuses,” he said.