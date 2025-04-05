KUALA LUMPUR: The government has yet to finalise a proposal for civil servants to work from home (WFH) and for students to undergo home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) during the ASEAN Summit scheduled for the end of this month.

Communications Minister and MADANI government spokesperson Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the matter was discussed two weeks ago and is currently being reviewed in detail by the ASEAN Secretariat at Wisma Putra.

“The focus is on those working in or around the ASEAN Summit venue and areas where several major meetings will be held.

“According to the calendar, the summit is expected to take place at the end of May. I believe we will have more information after the upcoming Cabinet meeting, either this week or next,” he told reporters after attending the Universiti Malaya Public Health Campaign: Diabetes is Not a Barrier at IWK Ecopark Pantai Dalam here today.

Fahmi added that matters involving the education sector should be referred to the Education Minister, while those concerning civil servants fall under the purview of the director-general of Public Services.

Previously, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the WFH and PdPR proposals for the ASEAN Summits in May and October would be brought to the Cabinet, following concerns over disruptions caused by road closures during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent state visit, particularly in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.