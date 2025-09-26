Government approves high-tech CCTV for MMEA and AADK detention centres

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has approved the installation of high-tech closed-circuit television systems at all Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency detention centres and National Anti-Drug Agency lockups nationwide.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced this initiative as part of efforts to enhance enforcement agencies’ efficiency in safeguarding detainee security.

He revealed the decision was made during yesterday’s Special Cabinet Committee on National Governance meeting, which he chaired.

“This initiative is a strategic move by the government, in line with the National Anti-Corruption Strategy, aimed at addressing current challenges faced by enforcement agencies,” Anwar said in a Facebook post.

He added that the move would enhance security measures and improve monitoring at detention facilities.

The Prime Minister also expressed strong government concern over repeated incidents of foreign fishing boats trespassing into Malaysia’s waters.

These incursions violate the country’s maritime sovereignty and result in significant marine resource losses.

Anwar noted the negative impact on the local fishing community and the national economy.

The meeting agreed to address issues related to the country’s waters through strategic cooperation with involved nations.

“The policy and legal reforms agreed upon today reflect the government’s commitment to ensuring public services remain responsive to national security needs,“ he said.

Anwar emphasised upholding principles of efficiency, transparency, and effectiveness in public sector governance. – Bernama