Malaysia Games Festival for media practitioners to be held in November

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysia Games Festival (FPM) will take place in early November to promote traditional games and foster cooperation among media practitioners.

Bernama Editor-in-Chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj confirmed the festival will be organised by Bernama as the Secretariat of National Journalists Day (HAWANA).

He expressed hope that many media organisations would send teams to participate in the games during a press conference after attending the Malaysia Games Festival@Putrajaya 2025.

The FPM will feature sports events including football and netball alongside traditional games.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil previously stated that media games would be incorporated into the HAWANA calendar from this year.

He added the event would be conducted on a larger scale involving numerous media practitioners from various states.

Traditional games such as carrom and checkers will be featured in the expanded festival.

HAWANA was first celebrated on April 11, 2018, with Bernama serving as the implementing agency.

The initiative seeks to recognise the contributions and sacrifices of the media community.

It aims to elevate the professionalism of national journalism while providing a platform for industry discussions.

May 29 was designated as HAWANA Day commemorating the first edition of Utusan Melayu published on that date in 1939. – Bernama