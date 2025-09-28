Trump’s ASEAN summit invite allows direct Palestine stance talks

SEPANG: The invitation for United States President Donald J. Trump to attend next month’s 47th ASEAN Summit gives member states a chance to directly express their position on Palestine.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said Trump’s presence would enable ASEAN countries to convey their stance openly and frankly.

He stated this includes their unwavering support for Palestine and criticism of certain countries’ hypocrisy in handling the issue.

“Some have asked why a clearer message of support for Palestine wasn’t sent by not inviting Trump,“ he told reporters after visiting the Sumud Nusantara Operations Centre.

“Actually, it would be easy for us to boycott the US, but the Prime Minister’s approach in many matters is that we need dialogue.”

Fahmi described Trump’s summit attendance as very timely given shifting global perspectives on Palestine.

He noted that many countries are moving to support Palestine’s freedom from Israeli regime oppression.

“In recent days, many countries have had very heated discussions at the United Nations General Assembly debates,“ he said.

“These discussions cover not only ceasefire calls but also ending the war in Gaza completely.”

Fahmi emphasised this timing makes the US President’s invitation most appropriate.

He said Malaysia can state its position while giving other member countries space to interact with Trump.

“This provides opportunity for ASEAN nations to express their views directly to the US President,“ he added.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday responded to those questioning Trump’s summit invitation.

Anwar said Malaysia would use the diplomatic platform to continue voicing Palestine concerns.

He confirmed Malaysia would maintain a firm stance in defending truth but through strategic methods.

Several world leaders from Asia, Europe, Canada, Africa and Latin America will also attend the summit.

The 47th ASEAN Summit will take place in Kuala Lumpur next month. – Bernama