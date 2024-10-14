Government channels RM5.76b to 261,651 MSME entrepreneurs – KUSKOP

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has channelled RM5.76 billion in financing to 261,651 micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) entrepreneurs from January to August this year through the Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development Ministry (KUSKOP) and its agencies.

Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick said the ministry has also enhanced the capacity and capability of MSMEs through integrated and targeted development programmes, such as the Vendor Capacity Development Programme 2.0, which involved 30 vendor companies with an allocation of RM3.5 million.

“Additionally, as of Sept 30, 2024, SME Corporation Malaysia is implementing the Business Accelerator Programme for 197 MSME entrepreneurs with an allocation of RM34.12 million,” he said during the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Ewon was responding to a question from Datuk Muslimin Yahaya (PN-Sungai Besar) regarding the current number of MSMEs and informal entrepreneurs post-Covid-19 and the ministry’s efforts to help entrepreneurs boost their business sales.

The minister added that the government also launched the Micro Financing Scheme for Hawkers and Small Traders (MPPK 2.0) under Bank Rakyat for informal entrepreneurs by offering zero-profit financing specifically for hawkers and small traders.

“Since its launch on Sept 7, 2024, a total of RM567,500 has been approved for 19 entrepreneurs.

“The MyMall platform was also introduced to provide free online marketing space for MSMEs and local cooperatives. As of September 2024, a total of 2,544 traders have registered, offering 2,082 products with a sales value of RM8.86 million,” he said.

In response to Muslimin’s supplementary question about the government’s plan to formalise nearly one million informal entrepreneurs and provide further assistance in Budget 2025, Ewon noted that the ministry had held engagement sessions in Peninsular Malaysia in August with stakeholders, including hawkers and small traders in Sabah.

Ewon expressed hopes that the 2025 Budget would place greater emphasis on this sector compared to previous years.

“I chaired the National Small Traders and Hawkers Consultation Meeting to gather their views, suggestions, and input,” he added.